CIBC Lowers Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$6.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.46. 96,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.81. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

