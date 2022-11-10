CIBC Lowers Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$6.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.46. 96,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.81. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.