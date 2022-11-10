CIBC Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$75.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.48. 235,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,406. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.4115242 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 277,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.73 per share, with a total value of C$17,134,998.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 277,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,134,998.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,182,294 shares of company stock valued at $73,495,620.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

