Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Cielo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

