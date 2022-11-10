Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $360.00 at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

CI stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.08. 35,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

