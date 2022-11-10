Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 819,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,388,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

