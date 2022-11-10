Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,751 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Citigroup worth $47,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

