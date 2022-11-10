Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 443,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.