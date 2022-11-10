Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 443,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.