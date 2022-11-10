Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 443,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
