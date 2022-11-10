Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $95.81 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $95.81 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00579827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.72 or 0.30202268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

