Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CPWY stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,294. Clean Energy Pathways has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

