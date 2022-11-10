Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 221.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

About Clever Leaves

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Stories

