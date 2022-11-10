Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Clever Leaves Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 221.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves
About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clever Leaves (CLVR)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.