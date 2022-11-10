Clover Finance (CLV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,085.35

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $64.40 million and approximately $341,085.35 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00594616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.29 or 0.30952266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.