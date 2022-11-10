CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CNB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

