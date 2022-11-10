CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

