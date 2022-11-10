Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.11

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

