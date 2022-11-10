Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCH. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,210 ($25.45).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,002.90 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,928.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,865.38. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($23.78) per share, with a total value of £4,212.60 ($4,850.43). Over the last three months, insiders bought 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,613.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.