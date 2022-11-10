Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

Shares of CCNC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

