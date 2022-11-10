Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance
Shares of CCNC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $53.10.
Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.
