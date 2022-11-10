Cogent Biosciences (COGT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 46,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.