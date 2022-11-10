Cogent Biosciences (COGT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 46,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

