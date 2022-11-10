Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,156.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

