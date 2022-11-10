Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. 29,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,973. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

