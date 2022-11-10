Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.69

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.69 and last traded at $124.62, with a volume of 1912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $4,348,521 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

