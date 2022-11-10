Commons Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom stock traded up $26.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.54. 67,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,179. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.68 and its 200 day moving average is $512.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

