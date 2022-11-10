Commons Capital LLC Has $384,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $78.82. 292,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

