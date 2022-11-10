Commons Capital LLC Sells 486 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $16.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.24. 174,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

