Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 923.3% in October

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a growth of 923.3% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %
CFRUY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 208,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
