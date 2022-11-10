Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 923.3% in October

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a growth of 923.3% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %

CFRUY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 208,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

