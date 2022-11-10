Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.67. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 141,860 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,985,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

