Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($37.42) to GBX 2,850 ($32.82) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CCC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($28.44) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Computacenter to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,080 ($35.46) to GBX 2,450 ($28.21) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computacenter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,694 ($31.02).

Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 1,957 ($22.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,001.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,317. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,238.61. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 1,780 ($20.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,050 ($35.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

