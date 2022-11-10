Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 570 ($6.56) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Conduit stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 471.10 ($5.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.74. The firm has a market cap of £597.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.54.
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
