Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 570 ($6.56) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Conduit stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 471.10 ($5.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.74. The firm has a market cap of £597.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.54.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($90,673.58). In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,491.82 ($114,555.92). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($90,673.58).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

