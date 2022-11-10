Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 3,477 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

