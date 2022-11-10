Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.46.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

