Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,814 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

