Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson stock opened at $386.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

