Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

