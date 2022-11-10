Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 525,990 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

