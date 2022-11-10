Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $5,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RFV stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.