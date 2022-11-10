Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 1.62 on Thursday, reaching 60.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,057. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 37.75 and a twelve month high of 66.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of 50.30.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

