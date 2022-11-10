ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $5.70

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.20 to $5.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ContextLogic Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $421.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,408,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300,100 shares of company stock worth $19,506,906. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

