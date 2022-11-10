Contrasting Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 706.45%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $52.90 million 13.75 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Brookline Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Sorrento Therapeutics -952.63% -303.43% -59.07%

Summary

Brookline Capital Acquisition beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 94 patients with COVID-19; Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.