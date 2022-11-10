CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 38,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. CONX has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of CONX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth $24,484,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CONX by 259.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 673,910 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CONX in the second quarter valued at $4,448,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONX by 73.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in CONX by 328.2% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 530,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 406,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

