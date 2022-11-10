Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 12,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,139. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $80.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $70.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.