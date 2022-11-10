Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 12,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,139. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $80.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $70.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
