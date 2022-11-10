Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 19.2 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.