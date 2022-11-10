Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,290. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

