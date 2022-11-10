Cormark Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$63.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities set a C$49.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$1.03 on Thursday, hitting C$40.04. 79,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,845. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

