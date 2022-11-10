Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

AR opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$308.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$142.19 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

