Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

CGAU opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 36.71%.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.