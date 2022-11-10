Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 1,477.6% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,663. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

About Corporación América Airports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,296,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

