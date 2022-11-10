Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 1,477.6% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,663. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.06.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.87%.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.
