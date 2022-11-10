Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.65. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CJREF. Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.95%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.