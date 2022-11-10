Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $529.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.13 or 0.00067320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00086775 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012961 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00024241 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005817 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000272 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
