Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $529.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.13 or 0.00067320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00086775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005817 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

