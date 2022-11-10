CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

