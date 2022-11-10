CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.78

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.78 and last traded at $84.17, with a volume of 21408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

