Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $490.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $600.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $489.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

